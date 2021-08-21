Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.13 million.Lumentum also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.47-1.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.76.

LITE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.58. 807,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,146. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,621 shares of company stock worth $1,550,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

