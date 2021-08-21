Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lumentum in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LITE. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,621 shares of company stock worth $1,550,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

