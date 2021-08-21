Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $220.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

