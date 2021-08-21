Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 67,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

