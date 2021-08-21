Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

