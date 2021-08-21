Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.72). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

LBPH opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

