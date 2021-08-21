Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE L opened at $55.02 on Friday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

