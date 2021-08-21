LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin Acquires 10,000 Shares

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIVX shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

