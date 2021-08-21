LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $82.03. 345,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,050. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

