Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,901 shares during the period. Lithium Americas comprises about 0.2% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lithium Americas worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $180,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 3,260,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,275. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

