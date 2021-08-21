Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.20 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $182.71 or 0.00370037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $12.20 billion and $1.81 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

