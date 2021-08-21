Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth $1,345,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

