LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LiqTech International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

LIQT stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $106.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 83.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

