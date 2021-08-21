LinkEye Achieves Market Cap of $8.01 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $492,868.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00150111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,005.90 or 0.99715884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.12 or 0.00921986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.99 or 0.06676079 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

