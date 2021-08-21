Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 252,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,944. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 636.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMNL shares. Piper Sandler lowered Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.