LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in LightInTheBox by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 21.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,886,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 338,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LITB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.05. 813,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,465. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $117.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

