LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Up 13.4% in July

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 300,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 19.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 13.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFVN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. 193,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,961. The company has a market cap of $102.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44. LifeVantage has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

