LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Up 13.4% in July

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 300,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 19.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 13.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LFVN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. 193,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,961. The company has a market cap of $102.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44. LifeVantage has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.