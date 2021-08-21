LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 6%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 3,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,323,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

LFST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $107,309,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,790,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,513,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

