Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,786.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,475 shares of company stock worth $2,358,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 99,348 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 285,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.