Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,638 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASG stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

