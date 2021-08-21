Leslie A. Moriyama Acquires 2,133 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $565.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.45. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

