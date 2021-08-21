Leslie A. Moriyama Acquires 2,133 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $565.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.45. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
