Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Down 7.9%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.09 and last traded at $35.13. 16,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 422,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. Equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Legend Biotech by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

