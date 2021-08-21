Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Haywood Securities

Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) had its target price decreased by Haywood Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price objective on Leaf Mobile and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46. Leaf Mobile has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$248.89 million and a P/E ratio of 135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

