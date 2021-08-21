Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,781 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after acquiring an additional 852,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after acquiring an additional 699,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 343,915 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38.

