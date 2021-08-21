Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 317 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up about 0.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.