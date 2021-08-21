Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.21 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

