Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,215 SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 763,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after acquiring an additional 81,896 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 387,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 96,790 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88,848 shares during the period.

QUS stock opened at $124.38 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.19.

