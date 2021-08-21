Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

