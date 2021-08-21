Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 51 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.91.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

