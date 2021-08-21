Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 4.1% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $43,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $97.13 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.