Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.76 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.79.

