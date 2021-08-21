Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $207.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $208.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

