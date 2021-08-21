Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,060 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 72,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

