Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after acquiring an additional 280,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,248 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

