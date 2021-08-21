Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,074.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,194.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 206.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

