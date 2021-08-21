LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LNXSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

