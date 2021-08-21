Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4666 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of LDSCY opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDSCY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

