Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 104,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 241,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

RTX stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,064 shares of company stock worth $5,977,253. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

