Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $184.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

