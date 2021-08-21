Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $76.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.