Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $395,000 Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South State alerts:

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSB opened at $68.73 on Friday. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.