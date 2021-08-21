Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

D stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

