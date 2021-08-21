KZ Cash Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,531.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001276 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $716.77 or 0.01464050 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.