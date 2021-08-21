Kwikswap Protocol Trading Up 8.6% This Week (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $291,845.52 and approximately $6,901.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 728.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005066 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

