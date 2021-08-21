Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.15 million.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. 427,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,287. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.80.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.