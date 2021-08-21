KuCoin Token Price Tops $12.12 on Major Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for about $12.12 or 0.00024715 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $971.39 million and approximately $21.13 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.68 or 0.00824915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048671 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

