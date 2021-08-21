KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in KT during the first quarter worth $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KT during the first quarter worth $125,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the first quarter worth $233,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in KT during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the first quarter worth $256,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

