Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Up 2.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. 3,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,945,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Specifically, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts purchased 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $84,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,416,759 shares of company stock worth $102,419,269.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNUT shares. CL King started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

