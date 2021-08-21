Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Truist Securities

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.39.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,711,770.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,416,759 shares of company stock valued at $102,419,269.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

