Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Director Purchases $84,150.00 in Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Director Debbie Sharell Roberts acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $15.07 on Friday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DNUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

